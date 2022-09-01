Kiir promises to fund national Basketball team

President Salva Kiir has promised to provide the national men’s Basketball Team with all the help they need in the continental world cup qualifiers competition.

The Bright Stars returned home victorious late on Monday after winning two of their three Window 4 games in Tunisia to go top of group F.

They were received by a mammoth crowd of citizens and senior government officials at Juba International Airport.

On Wednesday, the team met President Kiir, who congratulated them over their performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers.

During the meeting that was also attended by three ministers, President Salva Kiir said the team’s success has united the country.

“Your victory has United the people of South Sudan and recruited many friends for us. You have started a fight to put South Sudan into the World Map to be recognized,” said Kiir added that “you made us proud and our heads are held high because of you.”

Speaking to the players at the state-house J1, Kiir promise to render all the support they need in their quest for a world cup ticket.

“I will continue to work hand in hand with you to support you to get whatever you need to perform better at your field,” he said.

But Kiir did not go into detail on his pledge to the national team.



Present in the meeting, were the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Albino Bol Dhieu, Minister of Presidential Affairs Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin and Senior Presidential Advisor Kuol Manyang.

For his part, the Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Dr. Albino Bol Dhieu appreciated President Salva Kiir for his continuous support to the Basketball National team.

He said he is excited that South Sudanese Players in NBA want to come and join the National Basketball to represent their Country.

Last month, NBA superstar affiliated with the Los Angeles Lakers, Wenyen Gabriel visited the country and expressed his ambition to shape the future of national basketball in the country.

But Wenyen declined pressing questions by journalists on whether he came home to play for the Bright Stars, adding his immediate is the Lakers.