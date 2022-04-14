Gov’t told to make teaching profession attractive to women

A female teacher in Central Equatoria has appealed to the government to make the teaching profession attractive to women.



Mary Ajua has been in the teaching profession for the last ten years.

She currently teaches at School Homing Dove, a private school in the capital Juba.

Ajua told Eye Radio that lack of motivation is hindering women from joining the profession.

“Let them make the teaching profession attractive so that it can attract women. Let them also provide to female teachers for example accommodation and even insurance,” Ajua said.

“Let them increase their salaries and provide transport. These are some of the things I think will help my family and help my country and the future of South Sudan.”

For his part, Metaloro Emmanuel the head Teacher of Baraka central in Juba also agrees.

He says female teachers are performing better in schools compared to their male counterparts.

“They are the builders of the female learners. For any female learner to become a strong woman in the future or in the longline, it need a strong female teacher in the school,”

“These female teachers also help in resolving issues that pertain to the female learners. Female teachers like in my school.

“I call them [women] the pillar of the school because a woman cannot run away from the job weather in a difficult time and they will not surrender the job but male they will surrender if things become worse.”

In 2017, the European Union pledged to provide a monthly incentive of $40 dollars to primary school teachers across the country after the Ministry of Education confirmed that teachers were leaving the profession due to low pay.

