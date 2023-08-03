3rd August 2023
Detained Bor church leaders ask national govt to help free them

Michael Bathou Majok, Media and Information officer for Makuac Diocese is one of those church leaders detained over Church fistfight on Sunday in Bor -COURTESY

Some worshipers in Jonglei State including the Bishop of Makuac Diocese currently in a police detention facility in Bor, are appealing to the national government to intervene and facilitate their release.

Early this week, Bor Police arrested the Bishop of the Episcopal Church along with 27 believers for allegedly being involved in a fistfight.

The clashes reportedly erupted after the unnamed bishop and his team trooped to Langbar Parish, which they claimed is under their administration.

The clergymen whose names have not been disclosed then faced resistance from another section of the congregation.

Some of the worshippers reportedly sustained injuries following the clashes at the ECSS Parish.

Michael Bathou Majok, Media and Information officer for Makuac Diocese who is among those in the police detention facility is now calling for national government intervention.

“My appeal to the government is that I cannot talk of the state government because it is the one putting us in prison, I want to appeal to the national government that, if possible, let our government intervene to bring us out from the prison,” said Michael.

“It is a great humiliation for a Bishop to be in prison without reason and as Church, we need peace even though we are in prison, we need peace.”

“We don’t want violence even though we sustained injuries, we didn’t take injuries for individual cases, it was for the word of God.”

On his part, Jonglei Police Commissioner Major General Elia Costa says the case was supposed to be in court yesterday but was cancelled by the legal administration over a pending police investigation.

“This issue yesterday [Tuesday, August 1] was supposed to be taken to the court of trial but unfortunately the legal administration who referred the case to the case to court has cancelled it and returned it back again to the police for more investigation that is why he failed to take it to the court I can not say assure people how long but it depends with the witnesses and so on,” Gen Costa said.

