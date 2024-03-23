23rd March 2024
Local Gov’t Acting Chairperson Dhel Rom Deng dies in road accident – Official

Authors: Michaeil Daniel | El-Sheikh Chol | Published: 8 hours ago

Western Barh El Ghazal State - South Sudan

An official in Western Barh el Ghazal State says the Acting Chairperson of the Local Government Dhel Rom Deng died in a car accident along Kuajok- Wau road on Saturday morning.

The State Minister of Health Dr Francis Michael Hassan says the Late Deng who was on his way to catch up with his flight from Wau airport to Juba was on an official visit to Kuajok.

The acting chairperson met an accident and died on the spot in the area called Kuany-ayok near Marial-Bai payam of Jur River County.

The Minister of Health states that Deng was in the car with three people of which the rest are also in critical condition at Wau Teaching Hospital waiting for their transfer to Juba for treatment.

“We, in the Western Bahr el Ghazal state government, were shocked today [Satruday] at seven in the morning by a traffic accident between Kuajok and Wau roads that led to the death of the national acting chairperson for the local government Dhel Rom Deng who was an official visit to Warrap state,” Dr Francis.

“After he finished his visit and on his to catch the plan on his way to return to Juba in a place called Kuany-ayok near Marial-Bai payam of Jur River County where the incident happened and he lost his life,” he said.

