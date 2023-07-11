Governor Rin calls for reforms, good governance, rule of law

The governor of Lakes State has called for institutional reforms to enhance good governance and promote the rule of law in the country.

Rin Tueny Mabor also emphasizes investing in human capital, providing quality education, empowering youth, and prioritizing the development of the infrastructure.

Governor Rin says the journey in the last 12 years has been challenging, but that he believes South Sudan has taken a step towards nation-building.

Governor Rin was speaking during the 12th anniversary of South Sudan’s independence in Rumbek town on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

“We must renew our determination to address these challenges and build a brighter future for our people,” Governor Rin said.

“We must work towards strengthening our institutions, ensuring good governance, and promoting the rule of law.”

“We must invest in our human capital, provide quality education and healthcare, and empower our youth with the skills and opportunities that they need to succeed,” he said.

“We must prioritize the development of our infrastructure, improve road network, enhance access to clean water, and invest in agriculture and other sector that can grab economic growth in Lakes State.”

Governor Rin went on to call on his citizens to work together and contribute to the growth and development of the country.

He also urged the people of Lakes State to embrace unity and work towards a shared vision of a peaceful and united South Sudan.

