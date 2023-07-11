5 killed in Juba during Independence Day celebration – police says

11th July 2023
Author: Madrama James | Published: 9 mins ago

Aerial view a section of Juba City. Photo: Courtesy

South Sudan police have registered several deaths caused by crimes and incidents in Juba City and its surrounding areas during Independence Day celebrations.

Brigadier General James Dak Karlo, the Deputy National Police Spokesperson said a man killed his girlfriend with a pistol before taking his own life at Kator Residential Area.

The murder-suicide incident happened on Monday morning.

The man whose name the police withheld allegedly shot his girlfriend after a quarrel.

General Carlo said witnesses told the police that the man shot the teenage girlfriend after running outside a room to escape an attempted rape.

“The young man had a dispute with his girlfriend. But another source says the man tried to rape the girl. So, the young girl ran away from the room and the man decided to shoot the girl,” General Karlo narrated in a telephone interview with Eye Radio.

“After shooting the young girl, he also took his life by committing suicide. He killed himself with the same pistol he used for killing the young to kill himself.”

Meanwhile, General Karlo also reported the murder of a charcoal seller by a gunman in Mangala Payam of Juba during the holiday.

He said the suspect behind the killing of the charcoal seller has been arrested.

“The third incident was on the Bor-Juba Highway in Mangala, where a charcoal man got attacked by an unknown criminal maybe because of his charcoal. They killed him, but the suspect has been apprehended.”

Another incident is of an SSPDF soldier who was killed by a grenade that exploded in his pocket in Gumbo Sherikat area of Juba.

“The (soldier) was traveling with three of his friends, and he was carrying a grenade in his pocket. And then the grenade exploded and the person who has the grenade died,” he said.

The fifth incident was the murder of a young man whose body was found dumped near his family’s house Monday morning in the Jondoru suburb southeast of Juba City.

The victim’s brother said the family is shocked and aggrieved by the unexplained death of Moses Malish, who was in his early 20s.

 

