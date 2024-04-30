30th April 2024
Lawmakers push for ramp, elevator installations at public buildings

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Members of the National Legislative Assembly are pressing for construction of ramps and elevators at public buildings and special crossing to ease mobility for people with disabilities.

The lawmakers are now considering summoning the Minister of Housing and Public Utilities to explain why many public buildings lack ram elevators or accessible entrances for the vulnerable group.

“ (Agust house) to summon the Minister of Housing and Public Utilities to explain why many public buildings lack ram elevators or accessible entrances, special crossing for pedestrians with wheelchairs in hospitals, government offices facilities public transportation, ” said MP Naomi Hisiaha who raised a motion to the August House on Monday.

She called for reconstruction of entrances at public buildings including the assembly entrances with facilities that will ease movement of people with disabilities and the elderly.

” The transitional national legislative assembly should lead by example by reconstructing the assembly entrances with facilities including the main hall and assembly restaurant that will ease accessibility to people living with disabilities and elderly people .

Lawmaker Hisiaha demanded that the parliament equip the August House with direct interpretation facility, sign language and interpreters as was the case in the past.

“I urge the R-TNLA to equipped this August House with direct interpretation facility and sign language and interpreters as it has been the case in the past.”

Some other lawmakers agreed saying it’s the government’s responsibility including Parliament to uphold the rights of people with special needs.

MP Julius Molinga is one of them in support of the motion.

“Rt. Speaker I agree, it is not only South Sudan. Historically even in our villages you don’t have a community normally take care or a clear sound-mind that I’m building this house maybe one time I will give birth to children with disability,” he said.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Nyayang Johnson suggested for establishment of a committee to advocate for the rights of people with disabilities.

He said the R-TNLA should “form actually a lobby group for people with disabilities, citing ” it is  across-cutting issue we don’t need to leave it to individuals.”

He added that the parliament should collaborate with various stakeholders including government agencies, and civil society groups to develop effective plans for the change.

“People with disability are not only in the parliament the majority are outside there, it’s really difficult for them if you tell them to go to the third or the second floor.

“So, I suggest write honorable speaker we should form a committee to have collect some enough needs of the people with disability a lobby group because through lobby we will be able to address a lot of issues,” he added.

Other MPs have called for increased budget and job opportunities for people living with disabilities.

South Sudan signed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in February 2023, joining other international agreements aimed at protecting the rights of people with disabilities.

This collaborative approach aims to bring together expertise and resources to bring about meaningful change and ensure the full realization of disability rights in the country.

 

Lawmakers push for ramp, elevator installations at public buildings

30th April 2024

