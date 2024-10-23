23rd October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | National News | News   |   Girls’ Education South Sudan wins UK’s 2024 International Project Award

Girls’ Education South Sudan wins UK’s 2024 International Project Award

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 10 hours ago

MCA award was received by Akuja de Garang, the Technical Director for Girls’ Education South Sudan|Courtesy

The Girls’ Education South Sudan has been awarded the International Project of the Year at the 2024 Management Consultancies Association awards in London.

The Management Consultancies Association is the voice of the consulting industry and represents the UK’s leading management consulting firms.

The award was received by Akuja de Garang, the Technical Director for Girls’ Education South Sudan.

According to GESS, the recognition is a testament to contributions it made in the over 10 years of its education support implementation across South Sudan, and the continued donor fundings.

Over the years, GES supported the education of girls and those in the margins of society through different interventions.

Some of the program’s successes include; behavior change communications to raise the awareness on the importance of girls’ education.

With GESS’s cash transfers, more than one million girls have benefited from the initiative as students afforded items such as exercise books, uniforms or even soap so they feel comfortable in lessons.

Through GESS support, girls’ participation in education increased from 38% of children in 2011 to 49% in 2023, the number of girls enrolled in school increased from 540,000 in 2011 to over 1.2M in 2021, in 2023, 425,000 schoolgirls were validated to receive a cash transfer.

Its grants to schools to cover operational costs and decrease registration fees, reducing the financial burden for parents, and mainstreaming disability inclusion across the programme with a focus on establishing accurate data for children with disabilities to inform programming for the whole education sector.

Under the initiative, government officials from the national level to the local government levels were trained on management of education budgets and accountability.

The Girls Education South Sudan program is a multi-donor partnership between the governments of the UK, Canada, EU, United States, Sweden and Norway.

Over two million people have listened to a special radio programme, including on Eye Radio across South Sudan and there has also been a variety of community outreach activities.

Popular Stories
After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home 1

After decades of refuge in Eritrea, 21 South Sudanese return home

Published October 19, 2024

SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report 2

SSPDF helicopter returns to Juba after emergency landing in Bor; army denies report

Published October 21, 2024

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil 3

Sudan makes preparations to export South Sudan crude oil

Published October 21, 2024

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework 4

Teacher subjects 7-year-old girl to physical violence over undone homework

Published October 20, 2024

Court rules in favor of Islamic community in Mahad el Elmi land dispute 5

Court rules in favor of Islamic community in Mahad el Elmi land dispute

Published October 17, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Public strongly demand for judicial reforms, JRC studies find

Published 2 hours ago

Derik Cultural Festival 4th edition scheduled for Nov. 4 with Taban Lo’Liyong as Personality of the Year

Published 3 hours ago

Minister Dongrin, IMF & World Bank discuss additional funding

Published 4 hours ago

Frustrations as Gudele road condition worsens

Published 4 hours ago

Prof. Taban Lo’Liyong urges creation of cultural centres nationwide

Published 5 hours ago

Jonglei Deputy Governor decries gender disparity in civil service positions

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.