End the cycle of transition for true development, Activist urges

A civil society activist has urged the government and its partners to break the cycle of transitional governance in South Sudan, asserting that true development cannot occur in a state of constant transition.

Rita Martin Lopidia, the Executive Director of Eve Organization made the remarks at the 4th Annual National Conference on Women’s Peace and Security that kicked off in Juba on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The four-day event, themed “Forging Collaboration for Advancing Women’s Leadership for Lasting Peace and Security in South Sudan,” aims to empower women’s roles in promoting peace and security throughout the country.

The conference that is organized by the Eve Organization for Women Development has brought together women from across all states and administrative areas, including government officials, honourable members of parliament, civil society organizations, and Christian-based and women-led organizations, among others.

Activist Rita says the continuous extensions have devastated various sectors, including the economy, health, education, security, and the social fabric.

She blamed what she describes as crashing public sectors on the cycle of transitional government and called for an end to it.

Rita went on to call on women to wake up and take the country forward for a better future.

She highlighted that women have played a crucial role during the transitional period and that they have the power to contribute even more toward sustainable peace.

She further encouraged women to develop strategies, enhance their advocacy, and engage with the government and partners to bring an end to the transitional period.

Rita emphasized that women are the heart of the nation and called on them to connect with their inner strength to help the country realize its potential.

Rita Martins spoke this morning at the opening of the fourth annual national conference on Women, Peace, and Security.

“Reach out to the government and partners to end the cycle of transition in South Sudan. A country cannot develop in transition,” Activist Rita said.

“Look at our economic situation today. It is crashing and it affects all other sectors, the health, the education, the security and the social fabric of this country,” she said.

“We cannot continue like this as women. It is time for us women to wake up and take this country forward if we want our children to have a better future,” she said.

“As a person and together with EVE organization, we are ready to commit for the sake of peace and prosperity in South Sudan,” she added.

“Women of South Sudan, we are the heart of this nation. It is only when we connect, with our hearts first, then our minds, then we can realize a better future for South Sudan.

Some of the areas that will be addressed include the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) and what women should do differently in the next 24 months of the extension.

Other key topics include updates and strategies for the inclusion of women in the permanent constitution-making process, women’s strategies for the transition period, mental health for women leaders (self-care, mediation, and mindfulness), and the impact of climate change on women and girls, among other issues.

