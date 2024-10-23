Activist urges govt to prioritize affordable internet for citizens

The Center for Peace and Advocacy is calling on the Government of South Sudan to prioritize affordable internet services, saying the increase in Telecom tariffs is hindering research and innovation among the South Sudanese people.

Mobile telecom operators Zain, MTN and Digitel announced a three-phase increment in telecommunication costs from October to December, even as the national parliament launched a probe last month into alleged abnormal charges levied on subscribers.



In a joint statement, the firms said the tariffs adjustment is made following an agreement with the National Communication Authority and the Bank of South Sudan, in response to recent increase in the official exchange rate.

The first increment has already taken effect on the night of 18th October 2024, where customers will bear the burden of an additional 600 South Sudan pounds for internet and mobile airtime subscription.

This means that instead of the initial SSP900, subscribers are now paying SSP1,565 for 100 MBs in Zain, SSP1790 for 100 MBs in MTN, and SSP1,835 for 100 MBs in Digitel.

A similar change will follow on 18th November and 18th December, the statement said.

The increment means additional expenses which in a country where its internet average cost was already the highest in the region, at $2.32 per gigabyte compared $0.55, in Rwanda, $0.59 in Kenya and Tanzania at $0.81.

Ter Manyang who is the Executive Director for the Center of Peace and Advocacy says despite being expensive the internet services by these companies are weaker compared to the neighboring countries like

Mr Manyang urged the National Communication Authority to prevent exploitation of South Sudanese citizens.

The activists also called on the Government of South Sudan to prioritize affordable internet services.

This is because he said the expensive and unreliable internet that is hindering research and innovation among the South Sudanese people.

According to him, women in South Sudan are particularly affected as they are unable to afford daily internet access, making them more vulnerable.

Mr Manyang reminds the stakeholders that internet access is a global human right, essential for creativity, innovation, and job opportunities with South Sudanese struggling to access regional opportunities like the Young African Leadership Initiative due to the costly internet.

