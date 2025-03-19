Germany urges political dialogue, warns renewed violence is obstacle to lasting peace

The German Federal Foreign Office has reiterated concerns over renewed violence in South Sudan, saying the situation is a threat to regional stability and a major setback on the country’s path towards lasting peace.

Fighting in parts of South Sudan and subsequent detention of political and military officials in Juba, have sparked concerns that the country may slide back to civil war although President Kiir has categorically stated that he will make sure the country remains at peace.

In a statement on March 18, Berlin raised alarm over “disturbing reports” that airstrikes have claimed many lives, referring to the bombing of some areas in Upper Nile State.

“The most recent escalation of violence and the political tensions in South Sudan are a threat to stability in the entire region and a major setback on the path towards lasting peace,” the statement said.

It added that President Kiir and First Vice President Machar have a responsibility to resume the dialogue to prevent further violence and implement the 2018 peace agreement to give the country a chance of achieving durable peace and development.

“We urge all stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint and to refrain from any actions that might lead to a further escalation of the situation.”

The European nation further condemn “in the strongest possible terms” attacks on UNMISS personnel, adding that the UN peacekeeping mission must be able to perform its important mandate to protect the civilian population and support the implementation of the peace agreement.

On March 16, more than 20 people including children were killed in an aerial bombing attack in Nasir, according to the commissioner.

Minister of Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Services, Michael Makuei confirmed in a press statement the next day that the SSPDF had carried out a bombing in Nasir.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said in a statement to Eye Radio that its hospital in Ulang had received three patients, two of which died upon arrival due to severe burns from the bombing.

The major incident follows violent clashes erupted in Nasir between SSPDF and armed youths, who overran a military base and later killed a commander and a UN staff on 4th March 2025.

The SPLM-IO has announced the suspension of its participation in key security mechanisms of the transitional government, saying it will only take part in peace monitoring R-JMEC meetings, until all detained officials are unconditionally released.

On March 12, IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu informed regional leaders in a report at the 43rd summit, that the South Sudan presidency’s mutual confidence was “gravely undermined and the security arrangement mechanisms were in disuse.

The diplomat added that progress on critical reforms in the peace deal, including drafting of a new constitution and preparations for elections, remain stalled. He advised that the Joint Defense Board be promptly reconvened to address contentious deployments and oversee the safe withdrawal of forces, in coordination with UNMISS.

On March 18, diplomatic missions in South Sudan including the embassy of Germany offered to facilitate urgent direct dialogue between the top South Sudanese leaders to discuss ways to restore peace following deteriorating security situation.

