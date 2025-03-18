Diplomatic missions offer to facilitate Kiir-Machar meeting to restore peace

Diplomatic missions in South Sudan have offered to facilitate urgent direct dialogue between President Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar to discuss ways to restore peace following deteriorating security situation in parts of the country.

The embassies of donor countries said they deplore the continued violence in Upper Nile State “including aerial bombardment of Nasir and credible reports of civilian casualties.”

The diplomatic missions further raised concerns about the situation of SSPDF survivors who have been unable to return to safe locations as well as of continued detention of senior officials without charges in Juba.

The joint statement was issued by the embassies of Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States and the European Union.

“We reaffirm as a matter of urgency our call that South Sudan’s leaders including President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar meet and engage in direct dialogue to restore and maintain peace. We are prepared to facilitate their discussion,” the statement said.

“We further urge South Sudan’s leaders to avoid unilateral actions, reject the use of violence as a tool for political competition and to put the interest of South Sudanese people first.”

On March 18, the Interim Chairperson of R-JMEC told an African Union meeting that the revitalized agreement which ended South Sudan’s civil war, is facing its most serious challenge since its signing in 2018, and urged leaders to desist from escalatory actions and undertake constructive dialogue.

This came after fighting in parts of Upper Nile State and subsequent detention of political and military officials in Juba, sparked concerns that the country may slide back to civil war although President Kiir has categorically stated that he will make sure the country remains at peace.

On March 16, more than 20 people including children were killed in an aerial bombing attack in Nasir, according to the commissioner.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said in a statement to Eye Radio that its hospital in Ulang had received three patients, two of which died upon arrival due to severe burns from the bombing.

In a press conference held in Juba on March 17, 2025, the national Minister of Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Services, Michael Makuei said that the SSPDF had carried out a bombing in Nasir.

The major incident follows violent clashes erupted in Nasir between SSPDF and armed youths, who overran a military base and later killed a commander and a UN staff on 4th March 2025.

The SPLM-IO has announced the suspension of its participation in key security mechanisms of the transitional government, saying it will only take part in peace monitoring R-JMEC meetings, until all detained officials are unconditionally released.

The decision came even as the SPLM-IO nominated Minister of Peacebuilding Stephen Par Kuol, recently disclosed an upcoming security committees meeting to discuss work plans, budgets, and logistical arrangements for the cantonment areas and deployment of the necessary unified forces.

On March 12, IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu informed regional leaders in a report at the 43rd summit, that the South Sudan presidency’s mutual confidence was “gravely undermined and the security arrangement mechanisms were in disuse.

The diplomat added that progress on critical reforms in the peace deal, including drafting of a new constitution and preparations for elections, remain stalled.

The IGAD official advised that the Joint Defense Board be promptly reconvened to address contentious deployments and oversee the safe withdrawal of forces, in coordination with UNMISS.

