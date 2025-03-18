18th March 2025
Govt confirms UPDF presence in South Sudan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 59 mins ago

Hon. Michael Makuei, Minister of Information addressing media after meeting President Salva Kiir on Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Courtesy of Office of the President

The Minister of Information has confirmed that the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) are “currently stationed in Juba”, adding that their presence is in accordance with a longstanding military agreement between the two nations.

In a press conference held in Juba on Monday, March 17, Michael Makuei explained that the military pact between South Sudan and Uganda dates back to joint operations against the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) and has been in effect ever since.

“This agreement has been in place for many years. It started with operations against the LRA and continued even with the establishment of a U.S. military base in Yambio,” Makuei said, referring to past cooperation between the two nations’ armed forces.

He clarified that the agreement, which facilitates joint military operations, has never been nullified. As such, the UPDF’s current presence in South Sudan is not a new development but a continuation of a mutual pact.

“The UPDF currently stationed here in Juba are support and technical units,” Makuei explained. “They are here to assist their brothers and sisters in the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF), not to engage in any new or separate operations. Their role is purely supportive.”

Makuei’s comments come amidst growing attention to the presence of Ugandan troops in South Sudan.

The minister reiterated that the cooperation between the two militaries is focused on maintaining security and fostering mutual support in the region.

“The government of South Sudan and the government of Uganda have a longstanding military pact, and the UPDF is here to fulfil that commitment. Their presence here is part of a well-established and ongoing partnership,” Makuei added.

The military cooperation between the two nations has faced scrutiny at various points over the years, but the recent clarifications are intended to reaffirm the strategic and historical nature of the partnership between the two countries.

18th March 2025

