IGAD executive secretary urges unconditional end to hostilities in Upper Nile

The Executive Secretary of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has recommended that all parties to the conflict in South Sudan’s Upper Nile State must unequivocally and unconditionally cease hostilities and adhere strictly to the permanent ceasefire.

Addressing the bloc’s virtual 43rd summit on Wednesday, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu said the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism should be reinforced to ensure compliance.

He called for an urgent dialogue between South Sudan leaders, facilitated by a Head of State from the IGAD region, to restore mutual confidence and culminate in a joint public declaration affirming their commitment to peace.

Gebeyehu also urged the government of South Sudan to forthwith release detained officials, unless credible evidence warrants legal proceedings conducted transparently and in accordance with due process, lift any undue restrictions, and restore standard security arrangements.

Providing a report on the security situation, Dr. Gebeyehu informed regional leaders that the South Sudan presidency’s mutual confidence is “gravely undermined and the security arrangement mechanisms are in disuse.

The diplomat added that progress on critical reforms in the peace deal, including drafting of a new constitution and preparations for elections, remains stalled.

In order to stabilize the security and political landscape, the IGAD official advised that the Joint Defence Board be promptly reconvened to address contentious deployments and oversee the safe withdrawal of forces, in coordination with UNMISS.

Dr. Gebeyehu added that an independent investigation into the Nasir clashes and the attack on the UN helicopter should be undertaken by CTSAMVM to ascertain the facts and ensure accountability for any violations.

He further urged intensified efforts to promote reconciliation, including additional support to the Tumaini Initiative that is engaging non-signatories to the agreement and a comprehensive strategy for the inclusion of all communities and stakeholders to counter divisive narratives and rebuild public trust.

Gebeyehu reported to the summit that the mechanisms established to oversee security arrangements, such as the Joint Defence Board, have fallen into disuse, and confidence within the Presidency as established by the agreement has been gravely undermined.

