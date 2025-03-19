Gen. Majur Dak to be laid to rest in a state burial in Juba

The body of fallen SSPDF commander Lt. Gen. David Majur Dak, will be laid to rest in a state burial at Medan Simba in Jebel Residential Area in Juba, according to the organizing committee for his funeral.

The funeral and burial committee announced that the hearse carrying the remains of Gen. Majur and the accompanying motorcade and military escort will depart the funeral home along Juba-Bilpam road from 7:00am.

On arrival, the military will perform all predetermined state burial protocols before committal service by the Episcopal Church of South Sudan.

“The burial for the late hero Lt. Gen. James Majur Dak is currently underway. I can confirm to you that the body is already at the burial site,” said SSPDF Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai said.

“We are talking of an officer that had been in service for 41 years that received all types of training. We have lost a very great person in terms of experience and in terms of bravery.”

The burial was attended by vice presidents Benjamin Bol Mel, Rebecca Nyandeng, Senior Presidential Advisor Kuol Manyang, national ministers, U.S. and South Africa ambassadors and the Governor of Jonglei State Dr. Riek Gai Kok.

General Majur died alongside several SSPDF soldiers and a UN pilot during an evacuation attempt from Nasir in March 7 after armed youth opened fire on a helicopter trying to extract them, UNMISS said.

He has been hailed for an heroic gesture of staying behind and letting his soldiers board the plane during the initial successful evacuation.

The UN mission said the evacuation was part of its efforts to help prevent violence in Nasir and de-escalate political tensions – three days after clashes erupted between the SSPDF and armed youth leading to significant casualties and civilian displacement.

Following his death, President Kiir posthumously promoted late Majur to the rank of Lieutenant General.

