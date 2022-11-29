GBV court convicts officer to 10 years in jail for defilement

The Gender Based Violence Court in Juba on Tuesday sentenced a National Security officer to 10 years in jail for defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Simon Mou Akeech, aged 24, is an officer attached to one of the vice presidents’ offices.

GBV Court Judge Francis Amum said the young man has impregnated a teenager – who delivered in October last year.

Upon his arraignment in court for indictment, Mou confessed to the crime and took responsibility for the pregnancy.

But he argued that he wanted to marry the girl in accordance with the customary law.

Judge Amum then found him guilty of violating section 247 of the South Sudan Penal Act 2008.

“The convict was ordered to pay 2 million SSP through the civil means to the survivor. And he can appeal the judgment with in 15 days,” Amum said while reading out the verdict.

For his part the survivor’s father called on parents to report incidents of sexual abuse against minors to the police.

