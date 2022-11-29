NCA boss Napoleon warns against cyber-criminals

The Director-General of the National Communication Authority says the government must implement and invest in proper cyber-infrastructure and systems to ensure the privacy of its data.

This comes after reports of online scammers using technology to commit malicious activities on digital systems or networks.

Cyber-criminals commit such acts with the intention of stealing sensitive information and generating profit.

Napoleon Adok Gai said the government needs to consider improving its cyber infrastructure and system to protect against such incidents.

“So those people collect information around us and exploit that vulnerability and anticipation that we have as human beings,” said Director-General Napoleon while speaking during the ongoing Annual Town Hall meeting in Juba Tuesday.

“To protect such incidences and guarantee the integrity and security of government information, there is a need to implement and invest in proper government infrastructure and systems,” he added.

The head of the country’s communication regulator says cybersecurity threats become more and more of a concern and cyber-criminals are constantly developing new ways to attack systems.

Napoleon also says the Information Ministry is considering the establishment of a national ICT authority to regulate the government’s procurement of ICT equipment.

