French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon

Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who is also the French national football team captain, visited his native country Cameroon on Thursday, reportedly for charity work.

Hundreds of people dressed in PSG jerseys received and greeted Mbappe, 24, as he arrived in the capital Yaounde, according to an AFP journalist.

About a hundred traditional dancers performed in his honor as the football star smiled widely and waved to the crown being kept at a distance by police, the NEWS WIRE reports.

“We are proud to see our Cameroonian brother. We want to offer him a very warm welcome,” said Vannel Kunde, a 16-year-old high-school student in Yaounde.

Mbappé will reportedly spend several days of his visit at a hotel complex – from when he will visit a school for youngsters who are deaf and hard of hearing in the capital’s suburbs, according to his schedule seen by AFP.

He is also set to take part in a basketball game, with expectations it will involve retired NBA player Joakim Noah, the son of Yannick.

Later on, he takes part in a football match against second-division Cameroon club FC Vent d’Etoudi.

The trip is an opportunity for Mbappe to visit Yaounde and Douala two schools supported by his own charitable foundation, Inspired by KM, his team in Paris said in a statement.

It’s also a chance to “follow in the footsteps of his ancestors in Djebale, to spend time with young Cameroonians”, it added.

Arsene Pinlap, 37, one of those waiting to catch a glimpse of Mbappe at the airport, spoke of “a pride” as a Cameroonian in welcoming the star to the West African country.

“But it’s also an honor to be able to see the best player in the world,” said the president of the PSG fan club in Yaounde.

Another fan, 18-year-old schoolgirl Armelle Ntsama said: “It’s a great joy for us, the children who love football.”

The French footballer is also due to meet some of the country’s officials, including Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, his team said in the statement, adding he would discuss projects he would like to set up in Cameroon.

The visit comes amid ongoing questions about Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe declared last month that he would not extend his contract, which expires next year but has indicated he wants to remain for a final season.

The club must therefore sell the player in the current transfer window, otherwise they will likely lose him for nothing when his deal ends.

On Wednesday, PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi insisted that Mbappe “must sign a new contract” if he wants to remain at the club next season.

He joined PSG from Monaco in August 2017 in a 180-million-euro ($196-million) deal and has gone on to establish himself as one of the world’s most prominent players.

Some information in the story was obtained from Agence France-Presse (AFP).

