7th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators

Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Major General Kon John Akot, Director-General of the national Traffic Police. (Photo: Courtesy).

The General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior has launched a campaign to restrict the movement of motorists who violate traffic and safety rules during the Independence Day celebration.

Major General Kon John Akot said the campaign targets tinted cars and motorists without valid driving permits including car logbooks and driving licenses.

General Akot said traffic officers will also crack down on motorcyclists without helmets.

The order issued on Thursday has come into effect today, July 7, 2023.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Akot said the campaign aims to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

“The order is to save lives, so, I directed the administration to launch a campaign to prevent tinted cars without a permit from moving on the roads,” he said.

“As well as renewing the license for the driver and logbook for the vehicle and taking driving tests. Motorcycle drivers must also wear helmets for the safety of drivers and road users.”

In the commemoration of South Sudan’s 11th Independence Anniversary in 2022, Juba police in Juba registered 15 traffic accidents.

The incidents were recorded from Kololo, Kator, Juba Town, Malakia and Gudele areas.

The police attributed most of the incidents to careless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Former Vice President Joseph Lagu hospitalized in Nairobi 1

Former Vice President Joseph Lagu hospitalized in Nairobi

Published Friday, June 30, 2023

Govt urged to seek more import routes as Uganda threatens embargo 2

Govt urged to seek more import routes as Uganda threatens embargo

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament 3

Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Catholic bishops asks govt to fully implement peace 4

Catholic bishops asks govt to fully implement peace

Published Saturday, July 1, 2023

Pastor’s wife condemns Nakasongola church demolition 5

Pastor’s wife condemns Nakasongola church demolition

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators

Published 2 hours ago

French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon

Published 2 hours ago

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

OCHA releases $8 million for civilians displaced by Sudan conflict

Published 5 hours ago

Presidency orders probe into attacks on Ruweng, western Juba

Published 6 hours ago

President Kiir pledges to upgrade Wau stadium

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!