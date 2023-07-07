Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators

The General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior has launched a campaign to restrict the movement of motorists who violate traffic and safety rules during the Independence Day celebration.

Major General Kon John Akot said the campaign targets tinted cars and motorists without valid driving permits including car logbooks and driving licenses.

General Akot said traffic officers will also crack down on motorcyclists without helmets.

The order issued on Thursday has come into effect today, July 7, 2023.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Akot said the campaign aims to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

“The order is to save lives, so, I directed the administration to launch a campaign to prevent tinted cars without a permit from moving on the roads,” he said.

“As well as renewing the license for the driver and logbook for the vehicle and taking driving tests. Motorcycle drivers must also wear helmets for the safety of drivers and road users.”

In the commemoration of South Sudan’s 11th Independence Anniversary in 2022, Juba police in Juba registered 15 traffic accidents.

The incidents were recorded from Kololo, Kator, Juba Town, Malakia and Gudele areas.

The police attributed most of the incidents to careless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

