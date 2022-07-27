UNMISS condemns deadly violence in Mayom County

The UN Mission in South Sudan, has condemned Friday’s attack that killed the Commissioner of Mayom County and several others, in Unity State.

Last week, the rebel group, SSPA loyal to Stephen Buay Rolnyang assassinated the Commissioner of Mayom County and 11 other members of the organized forces.

The late, Chuol Gatluak Manime, brother to Presidential Advisor on National Security Tut Gatluak Manime died in an apparent targeted offensive on his residence.

Local officials say the rebels burned the county headquarters to ashes before they fled to the border with Sudan, in the morning hours.

The army Spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai confirmed that the Commissioner of Mayom County in Unity State and some of his family members including bodyguards were killed Friday night.

In a press statement, UNMISS appealed to armed groups to lay down their weapons and participate in peace efforts.

“Sub-national violence has already had a devastating effect on communities. This is the only way to break the cycles of violence and revenge killings, and pave the way for durable and sustainable peace,” UNMISS Special Representative, Nicholas Haysom.

The security situation, in Mayom County is showing no signs of tranquility, after the deadly highway ambush that killed 19 people in the area, on Tuesday.

The masterminds of the latest attack have not been identified, despite local sources suspecting the SSPA rebels of Stephen Buay Rolnyang.

