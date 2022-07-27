13,000 returnees in dire need of food aid in Akobo County.

More than 13, 000 returnees and IDPs in Akobo County of Jonglei State are said to be in dire need of food assistance, according to the head of Relief and Rehabilitation Commission in the area.

The RRC County Coordinator, Gai Chuol said 12,729 civilians, who returned from neighboring Sudan and Ethiopia are at the verge of starvation.

“The Returnees are 12,729 and the IDPs are 707 (who are) are in critical need of food, and this is what we are advocating to all humanitarians,” said Chuol.

The local official added that more than 700 persons displaced by floods are also battling hunger.

Speaking to Eye Radio yesterday, the RRC official says the civilians have resorted to desperate means of survival.

“When we had this issue of food being suspended by the UN agencies, some people resorted to robing things on the road which is not good at all.”

In June, the World Food Programme (WFP) estimated that 8.3 people will face hunger in country this year.

The shortfalls in funding forced the UN agency to cut food aid to 1.7 million people, exacerbating the food insecurity crisis.

Recent climate shocks such as severe flooding in especially Upper Nile region, and inadequate rains have also complicated the growing food shortage.

The official said over 40,000 others needy population recently received relief food rations for the first time in four months.

Following the outbreak of the 2013 civil war, dependence on food aid provided by humanitarian agencies has increased, due to the vulnerability caused by destruction to people’s livelihoods.

