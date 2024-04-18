Former Magwi Commissioner David Otto out on bail

The Director of Juba Central Prison said former Magwi County Commissioner David Otto Ramson and his associate, accused in the killing of two businessmen in 2023, have been released on bail.

Ex-commissioner Otto was arrested along with a man identified a Daniel Oringa and remanded to Juba Central Prison in December last year.

This was after the Governor of Eastern Equatoria, Louis Lobong lifted his immunity to allow the legal process.

They were charged with the killing of two charcoal traders in Agoro Payam of Magwi County and the two officials spent nearly five months in prison since their arrest.

Juba Prison Director Lieutenant General Atok Atem Barac said the former commissioner and his associate were handed over to the police on Tuesday, following a request by the attorney general.

“On 16th April, 2024, we received a letter from the Attorney asking us to send the people accused; the former commissioner David Otto and other accused is Daniel Oringa,” Atem explained.

“This was because their bail was approved and they wanted to be bailed in the police station. So we released the two accused, so that they can complete other processes in a police station.”

The Juba Prison director did not disclose the bail amount for the former commissioner of Magwi.

According to some media houses, the former commissioner was released after a sum of $42,000 was paid in accordance with the customary law.

