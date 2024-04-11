Juba County to relocate Traffic Police office from Kubri Haboba to Kabo

The Commissioner of Juba County has announced plans to move the Traffic Police Office from Kubri Haboba to the Kabo area to ease the traffic.

Emmanuel Tete Ezbon made this announcement during a press conference on Wednesday at the County Headquarters in Kabo.

Mr Tete said a place to relocate the police office has already been identified in the Kabo area.

According to him, the county leadership will sit and decide on the relocation plans soon after the Eid el Fitr holidays to enable the reorganization of the Gudele 2 bus station.

He said this aims to ensure the Kubri Haboba area has adequate space for commercial activities.

“We plan already with the executive director and our Speaker of Juba County speaker of the legislative assembly that we are moving the traffic police office in Kubri Haboba with their vehicles to Kabo,” said Emmanuel.

“We organize the bus station and try to collect the vehicles and our people working there to the other side of the road,” he said.

“We said already last week, but after the Eid el Fitr, inshallah, we’ll see that again to put some plans in place to make Kubri Haboba free of commercial activities.”

Commissioner Tete also said he has directed the County Director of Environment to act to clean the Kubri Haboba area.

“We directed the director of the environment in Juba County and also the Luri Payam environmental officer plus the public order officers,” Emmanuel said.

“They will take some decision and we already order and give our order to the Police director of police in Kubri Haboba or some officers that we should put our hand at least to clean or to change the situation,” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Boda-Boda stolen at gunpoint in Juba recovered with tracking device Previous Post