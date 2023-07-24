24th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Motorcyclist killed in Aweil after being run over by truck

Motorcyclist killed in Aweil after being run over by truck

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday in Aweil Center of Northern Bahr el Ghazal after he was crushed by a lorry truck on the outskirt of the town.

The state police spokesperson Guot Guot Akol confirmed the Sunday morning incident to Eye Radio Monday evening.

The deceased John Garang Lual was run over on the upper body part while he was riding in the Owolech area, situated just five kilometers east of Aweil town.

“To be more specific, this traffic accident happened yesterday [Sunday] at around 9:00 am on 23 July in the Owolech suburb of Aweil, about 5 kilometers east of Aweil.

“The rider John Garang Lual, who happened to be the late was riding his motorbike when he had an accident with a Mitsubishi driver and died on the scene.”

Guot says the truck driver he identified as Deng Deng Aleu has been detained in police custody and is being investigated for the incident.

“The driver is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.”

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba tasks Nairobi embassy to verify number plate of car used in raid 1

Juba tasks Nairobi embassy to verify number plate of car used in raid

Published Saturday, July 22, 2023

Central Bank announces hard currency auction 2

Central Bank announces hard currency auction

Published Tuesday, July 18, 2023

South Sudan, Israel sign MoU on bilateral cooperation 3

South Sudan, Israel sign MoU on bilateral cooperation

Published Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Woman abandons own baby at Nyakuron shop, dissappears 4

Woman abandons own baby at Nyakuron shop, dissappears

Published Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Walgak crash due to pilot dodging a man crossing airstrip – Kuol 5

Walgak crash due to pilot dodging a man crossing airstrip – Kuol

Published Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lakes State suspected churches arsonist arrested

Published 45 mins ago

Motorcyclist killed in Aweil after being run over by truck

Published 1 hour ago

Eyes on CAF draw as SSFA urges South Sudan clubs to register on time

Published 2 hours ago

Boy, 11, abducted in Juba’s Lirya Payam

Published 3 hours ago

Ethiopian official urges S. Sudan to ratify NBI, take steps to build own dam

Published 3 hours ago

‘I hunt monkeys to pay children’s school fees,’ says Nagero man

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!