Motorcyclist killed in Aweil after being run over by truck

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday in Aweil Center of Northern Bahr el Ghazal after he was crushed by a lorry truck on the outskirt of the town.
The state police spokesperson Guot Guot Akol confirmed the Sunday morning incident to Eye Radio Monday evening.
The deceased John Garang Lual was run over on the upper body part while he was riding in the Owolech area, situated just five kilometers east of Aweil town.
“To be more specific, this traffic accident happened yesterday [Sunday] at around 9:00 am on 23 July in the Owolech suburb of Aweil, about 5 kilometers east of Aweil.
“The rider John Garang Lual, who happened to be the late was riding his motorbike when he had an accident with a Mitsubishi driver and died on the scene.”
Guot says the truck driver he identified as Deng Deng Aleu has been detained in police custody and is being investigated for the incident.
“The driver is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.”
