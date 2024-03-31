Cargo plane crash-landed at Malakal Airport

A cargo plane carrying supplies from Juba to Malakal crash-landed at Malakal Airport on Sunday morning, according to the Press Unit in the Office of Upper State governor.

Seven people on board are reported safe.

” In a terrifying incident, a cargo plane carrying supplies from Juba to Malakal experienced technical difficulties and crash-landed at Malakal Airport on Sunday morning. Fortunately, all seven people on board were able to evacuate the plane safely,” the statement reads.

According to Governor James Odhok Oyay’s press office, “The plane, which was operated by Cush Airline, encountered problems while landing, and was forced to make an emergency landing.”

It added that ” the aircraft skidded off the runway and crashed into the debris of another plane that had crashed just a few months earlier.”

Meanwhile, James Odhok Oyay, the Governor of Upper Nile State expressed his concerns about the state of the airport and its ability to handle emergencies.

He reportedly called for the expansion and improvements of the runway to meet safety standards.