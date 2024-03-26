Ex-Juba commissioner urges successor to ‘stand with the people’

Former Juba County Commissioner Charles Joseph Wani has cautioned his successor against individual interests influencing his administrative policies as the later took oath on Monday.

Eng. Wani, who was relieved in a 22nd March Presidential Decree, made the remarks upon the swearing-in of new Commissioner Tete Emmanuel Ezbon.

He was removed a day after announcing demolition of squatters in Jebel Ladu Payam in a bid to enable the demarcation and allocation of about 5,000 plots to their rightful owners.

The ex-county official, prior to the demolition, apprehended 40 suspected land grabbers including military officers in a crackdown in Molubur of Lado Payam.

Speaking after the wearing-in of new commissioner Tete Emmanuel Ezbon, Mr. Charles warned his successor of the difficult tasks ahead and encouraged him to serve the people.

He said also decisions that ultimately affect the county are often made from the top but added that his successor should try balance his work for the interest of the people.

“As you stand with your people, there will be a lot of challenges and there will be a lot of interests and, if you do not stand and balance your state, this means it will be a problem,” Wani said.

Since his appointment in 2021, Engineer Charles had battled mushrooming landgrabbers in different parts of the county, including Mangalla, Rajaf, Luri and Jebel Ladu Payams.

Faced with resistance from armed soldiers and elites, Mr. Charles met with the army top leadership to stop its senior officers from the vice.

“I want to encourage you with three things; Deliver your service to your people, give them your time, understand them and they will be the most important things.”

In July 2023, Engineer Charles demarcated plots to over 6,000 people in Gorom area aimed at discouraging land grabbing.

He started the same demarcation initiative in Jebel Ladu on March 21, 2024 – when he was relieved from the post.

In his remark, Commissioner Tete vows to cooperate with the state government and work for the people.

“I am coming to work with the people, the government belongs to the people and it most deliver service to the people,” he said.

“I will communicate and cooperate with my colleagues especially our newly appointed Minister of Local Government and the other colleagues in the cabinet of Central Equatoria.”

Meanwhile, Central Equatoria State governor says fighting land grabbing consumes much of the government’s resources, denying the citizens service delivery.

“Throughout the time of my brother, the commissioner, we spend all our resources, energy and forces in managing land grabbers and that money could help the citizens of Central Equatoria,” he said.

Last year, Governor Adil said land grabbing remained one of the causes of insecurity in Central Equatoria State.

Despite formation of committees at national and state levels, the practice has persisted.

