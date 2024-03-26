26th March 2024
Cleric raises concerns about soldiers ‘harassing civilians’ in Yei

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 22 mins ago

Bishop Alex Lodiong Sakor Eyobo of South Sudan's Yei Diocese. Credit: Courtesy Photo).

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Yei, Alex Lodiong, expressed concerns about alleged civilians’ harassment in Umbaci and Lasu payams by soldiers deployed to the areas.

Speaking on Palm Sunday, Bishop Lodiong said some people in Yei will not celebrate the Easter very well because soldiers deployed there are harassing them.

“We pray for our brothers and sisters who are enduring some difficulties even now as we enter the Holy Week,” he said. “Here in Yei, some people will not celebrate Easter very well mainly because they have been harassed. To those who are harassing them, please stop it.”

“This is not a time for deploying soldiers everywhere to begin disturbing people. Those who want to celebrate in the areas of Umbaci and Lasu are in fear because soldiers are deployed in those areas.”

The religious leader called on those responsible to stop intimidating local residents and allow them to celebrate the Easter in peace.

Bishop Lodiong called on the Christians to pray for those who are facing difficulties due to the insecurity.

“Let those who are responsible help them to be here with our people so that our people celebrate Easter in peace. We also appeal to them not to stop people from celebrating. Is that in peace?”

Several calls to seek the comment of the army spokesperson went unanswered.

 

