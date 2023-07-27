Envoy Adler explains factors hindering investment in South Sudan

Human rights violations, corruption, and lack of commitment to the peace agreement are the factors hindering investment in South Sudan, the U.S. Ambassador in Juba has said.

Michael J. Adler was responding to remarks of the University of Juba Vice Chancellor – questioning why Washington has not been providing increased development aid to South Sudan.

Professor John Akec, who spoke during the commemoration of the 10th Anniversary of the American Corner at the University of Juba, claimed that the current US position on South Sudan does not help the country grow and stand on its feet but rather disempower the country.

However, Ambassador Adler said he regrets that such an environment does not currently exist in South Sudan and will not exist until certain fundamental principles are addressed.

Adler said Washington would like to see an environment more conducive both to international development assistance and to international investment.

“I would respond by noting that I too would like to see an environment more conducive to international investment. But Vice Chancellor, that environment does not exist and will not exist until certain fundamental principles are addressed,” said Mr Adler on Tuesday.

“One is respect for human rights, two is the accountability of those who violated human rights, three is transparency in the use of public resources, so they are used for the benefit of the people.”

“Four is a sign of the clear political will to meet peace commitments, so the transitional period can come to a successful conclusion. There is every desire on the part of the American people and the US government to see these things achieved.”

The U.S. diplomatic mission in the country noted that “since well before South Sudan’s independence, the United States has sought to help the South Sudanese people achieve a future of peace, security, and democracy.”

He assured the Vice Chancellor and the audience that the foundational values that have been part of the U.S. commitment from the onset of our engagement here remain as strong as ever and that we will continue to speak candidly and directly about them for as long as necessary.

The American Corner, which marked its 10th anniversary at the University of Juba this week, offers free internet and is a welcoming venue for events, film screenings, training, and other innovative programs.

