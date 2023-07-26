26th July 2023
Women bloc leader urges politicians to prioritize peace over interests

Author: Madrama James | Published: 12 mins ago

Rebecca Churwa. (Courtesy)

A women leader in Nimule of Eastern Equatoria State is appealing to political leaders to join hands and work towards lasting peace in the country.

Rebecca Chunwa made the call during a peace rally in the border town of Nimule on this week.

Ms. Chunwa urges political parties to commit to the peace agreement to avert another bloodshed in the country.

“Let us embrace the spirit of nationalism, join our hands together to see this everlasting peace,” she said.

“Let’s enjoy this peace through our hearts weather, weather SPLM, weather SSOA, weather SPLM-IO, and another political party, don’t point guns again to pour innocent blood. This is the voice of women and it remains the voice of women.”

According to Chunwa, the event on July 21, has given hope for peace prospects in the country.

On her part, the Deputy Governor of Eastern Equatoria State Mary Lodira assures the public of the government’s commitment to implement the peace agreement.

“No one is taking guns against each other again. We’re working as the government of national unity to make sure this peace holds because what matters.”

“The people of Eastern Equatoria State and the people of South Sudan at large and must forget about the political parties. What is needed in this country is peace. Peace be with us all.”

The Peace Begins with Me-Campaign’ on Friday was organized by the state Ministries of Peacebuilding, and Culture, Youth, and Sport in collaboration with Magwi County authorities with support from UNMISS.

 

26th July 2023

