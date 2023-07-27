Kiir relieves Public Service undersecretary in mini reshuffle

President Salva Kiir on Wednesday issued a Republican decree reshuffling two government officials.

In the decree read out on state television SSBC, Kiir removed Julia Aker Duany from her post as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Service.

The president also fired Philser Baya Caesar, the Chairperson of the Civil Servants Commission, and appointed Julia Duany in his place.

Kiir then appointed Philser Baya Caesar as the new Undersecretary in the Ministry of Public Service.

Dr. Julia Aker Duang is the former Vice-chancellor of Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology before her appointment as Undersecretary in April 2021.

