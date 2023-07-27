Kiir relieves Public Service undersecretary in mini reshuffle

President Salva Kiir on Wednesday issued a Republican decree reshuffling two government officials.
In the decree read out on state television SSBC, Kiir removed Julia Aker Duany from her post as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Service.
The president also fired Philser Baya Caesar, the Chairperson of the Civil Servants Commission, and appointed Julia Duany in his place.
Kiir then appointed Philser Baya Caesar as the new Undersecretary in the Ministry of Public Service.
Dr. Julia Aker Duang is the former Vice-chancellor of Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology before her appointment as Undersecretary in April 2021.
Published 3 mins ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 18 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.