5th July 2023
Elections must be held, Wau rally signals SPLM’s resolve -President Kiir

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 46 mins ago

President Kiir waves down at Juba Airport before departing to Wau. | Photo: PPU

President Salva Kiir has told his SPLM party members and supporters to work and ensure there is no extension of the transitional period next year.

He made the remarks while addressing thousands of SPLM members and supporters in the Greater Bahr el Ghazal region in Wau Town on Tuesday.

The SPLM party bearer for the 2024 elections says although they are not officially in the mood for election campaigns, the rally according to him, was a signal that they are determined to hold transparent, fair, and credible elections.

“While we are not officially in the campaign mood, this event is a signal that we are determined to hold transparent, fair, and credible elections,” he said.

He reiterated that the transitional period will not be extended saying, the SPLM will work with the other parties to ensure the permanent constitution is made to pave for the elections.

“We will work closely with parties to the agreement and put in place [the permanent constitution] to pave the way for elections that will put out the country on the path of permanent stability.”

President Kiir spent his night in Wau town of Western Bahr el Ghazal, and according to the state-own TV Tuesday evening, he is expected to arrive in Juba Wednesday.

 

