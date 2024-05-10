Widow gets wheelchair and generous support for disabled son, thanks Eye Radio

A group of well-wishers has donated a wheelchair, and money, and pledged many items after Eye Radio ran a story of a widow appealing for a wheelchair to facilitate her 20-year-old paralyzed son.

Celerina Denya, a widow in her 40s told Eye Radio on Tuesday that she had no option, but often carry her son on her back to health facilities whenever he is sick.

Lawrence Swaka Daniel, a fifth born reportedly developed complications when he was just 3 months old.

At four months, he was diagnosed with the complication at the Usura Tuna primary healthcare centre, in Juba.

According to his mother, Celerina Denya, Swaka has been bedridden since he was a newborn.

Upon listening to her story on Eye Radio, 40-year-old Stephen Swaka, a resident of Kator in Juba, delivered a wheelchair worth $245 and a Tecno phone worth 30,000 South Sudanese pounds this morning.

He thanked Eye Radio for relaying the impactful story that drew the public attention to intervene.

“I thank Eye Radio because if it was not them we would have not heard about it. I heard the story on the radio and I thought let me do something small so that it reduces the burden from this mama,” said Saka.

“This is a small assistance and if God helps, we will do more, we brought a wheelchair and a phone so that she can communicate with people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Nido, another well-wisher who listened to the story on Eye Radio, says he was touched and committed to supporting the widow to overcome the challenge.

He handed over his contribution of 50,000 South Sudanese pounds to help Denya meet the basic needs of her paralyzed son in Luri Rokwe of Juba County this morning.

“When we heard the news on Eye Radio, we felt bad, we decided to come and see Swaka and his mother,” said Emmanuel.

“We brought with us a small amount of 50,000 pounds so that they push with it this period until we see how God will bless us by the end of this month so that we help this family. Thank you, Eye Radio, for the great work you are doing,” he said.

For his part, Enoka Malet of Manyang Disability Foundation pledged to empower her to start a business.

He says the money will be used to purchase 25 sacks of charcoal and a bag of sugar.

“I thank Eye Radio for sharing the story out there and that is why we came to the house here,” said Enoka.

“From Manyang Disability Foundation, we are going to donate some money so that she can buy charcoal, and sugar plus shopping for food items so that she can support her children,” he stated.

The Glory Baptist church in Juba pledged to provide mattresses, bedsheets and mosquito nets to the paralysed 20-year-old Lawrence Swaka.

Meanwhile, the Alliance for Action Aid, and the German Leprosy and Tuberculosis Relief Association have supported the widow with 8 chickens to start a farm.

They promised to support her and other vulnerable communities who are experiencing similar situations.

“I am happy with the wheelchair that is brought to Lawrence. Now I can move with him, thank you also for bringing me a phone, I am very happy that words cannot express it. I am so happy with the things brought to me and Lawrence Sowka,” Denya told Eye Radio after receiving the items.

Denya, a breadwinner mother of six who lost her husband to illness in 2014 is surviving on compound gardening and support from well-wishers.

