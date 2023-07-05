5th July 2023
News

Minister Biar suspends nine planes over forged documents

Published: 3 hours ago

The Minister of Transport has suspended nine planes belonging to four airline operating companies in South Sudan over forged registration documents of a foreign country.

Minister Madu Biar stated that Allied Services, Eagle Enterprise, Icon Aviation, and Fly African Aviation companies forged the EY Country Registration of the Republic of Tajikistan.

He ordered aircraft with EY registrations to be grounded.

They are AN 74 for Allied Services; L410 and B727-200 for Eagle Enterprise; L410 and B727-300 for Icon Aviation; L410, AN-23, AN26-200, and B727-200 for Fly African Aviation.

According to Minister Biar, the order dated July 4th shall come into force next Tuesday to allow South Sudanese who might have booked in advance with the companies to travel to their respective states and places.

He directed the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority and all the state airport administrators to implement the order without fail.

The move comes more than a month after the Council of Ministers directed the Ministry of Transport to screen all planes operating in South Sudan.

Over the years, South Sudan experienced several tragic plane crashes often attributed their outed years.

 

