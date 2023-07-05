5th July 2023
Immigration Dept. receives 1st shipment of over 200,000 passport booklets

Author: George James | Published: 3 hours ago

South Sudanese Passport booklets handed over to the Immigration and Passport Department in 2022. | File photo

The  Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality ID, Passport and Immigration will not face challenges issuing passports in the next two years as it received more than 10,000 of the expected over  200, 000 booklets from Germany, according to the authorities.

Two weeks ago, the officials announced that the institution ran out of the booklets after some members of the public confronted them over delays to get their passports.

According to the Immigration Department, it had issues with payment from the Ministry of Finance to obtain copies of the document.

However, on Tuesday,  the authorities confirmed they received 10, 600 copies from Mulhbauer, a German passport company.

“We received our first shipments which are about 10,600,

“We are expecting more in the next weeks to enable us to carry out the face-out season. We are going through to face out the second generation before going to the third generation,” said Lieutenant Colonel Philip Kuch who is the Assistant Director for Finance at the Department of Civil Registry, Nationality ID, Passport and Immigration.

Kuch also praised the public for being patient.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel David Oromo, the Deputy Director of Information Communication Technology at Immigration says the booklets are now available for those who want to process their passports.

”Now I don’t think we will be having a problem with passports, as we speak currently, passports are available. So we want to tell our people that thank you very much for being patient,” he said.

