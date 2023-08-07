7th August 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Education ministry threatens to close poorly-built, unlicensed schools

Education ministry threatens to close poorly-built, unlicensed schools

Authors: Michael Daniel | George Joseph | Published: 1 hour ago

Hon. Martin Tako, Deputy Minister of General Education - credit | Moyo Jacob/Eye Radio | August 2, 2022

The Deputy Minister of General Education and Instruction directs schools across the country to develop educational infrastructures and improve learning environments, as he warned the government will close schools that do not meet the safety conditions.

Martin Tako Moi was speaking during an inspection visit to schools to evaluate their standard of classrooms and the learning environment.

Mr. Tako stated that the assessment found that some schools are poorly constructed – putting the safety and well-being of learners in jeopardy.

“We have come to this school because this situation was first reported to be the worst. We have come to see for ourselves, the engineers have come to assess the situation of the buildings, and some of the classes are much corrupted,” he said on SSBC.

“Some of the windows are there, but not properly placed. We may close down the school if the report of the engineers indicated that it is dangerous for the children.”

He said any school that does not adhere to the ministerial standard of education will be subjected to punitive measures.

Mr. Tako also urges foreign and local private schools in the country to obtain an operation permit.

“And for them to qualify for operation as a school, they must follow what is required by law. It is illegal whether it is South Sudanese or foreigners they are illegal; we will not only close the school, but we will punish those who are operating.”

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kenya ends monopoly of South Sudan cargo clearance 1

Kenya ends monopoly of South Sudan cargo clearance

Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Juba, Russian Company ink deal on digital mapping of S.Sudan’s minerals 2

Juba, Russian Company ink deal on digital mapping of S.Sudan’s minerals

Published Monday, July 31, 2023

Juba Commissioner allocates 6,000 plots to owners in Gorom 3

Juba Commissioner allocates 6,000 plots to owners in Gorom

Published Monday, July 31, 2023

South Sudan to deploy 5G network – says Korok 4

South Sudan to deploy 5G network – says Korok

Published Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Juba commissioner asks Gorom tenants to build 5

Juba commissioner asks Gorom tenants to build

Published Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Education ministry threatens to close poorly-built, unlicensed schools

Published 1 hour ago

Stranded migrants saved, but dozens missing off Italy in rough seas

Published 2 hours ago

YALI 2023 fellows back home after six-week training in US

Published 20 hours ago

Boy found dead with testicles gouged, suspects in Aweil custody

Published 21 hours ago

Redeployment of forces to take place after budget approval-official

Published 22 hours ago

Man arrested after killing clanmate for impregnating his sister

Published Saturday, August 5, 2023

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th August 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!