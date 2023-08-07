Education ministry threatens to close poorly-built, unlicensed schools

The Deputy Minister of General Education and Instruction directs schools across the country to develop educational infrastructures and improve learning environments, as he warned the government will close schools that do not meet the safety conditions.

Martin Tako Moi was speaking during an inspection visit to schools to evaluate their standard of classrooms and the learning environment.

Mr. Tako stated that the assessment found that some schools are poorly constructed – putting the safety and well-being of learners in jeopardy.

“We have come to this school because this situation was first reported to be the worst. We have come to see for ourselves, the engineers have come to assess the situation of the buildings, and some of the classes are much corrupted,” he said on SSBC.

“Some of the windows are there, but not properly placed. We may close down the school if the report of the engineers indicated that it is dangerous for the children.”

He said any school that does not adhere to the ministerial standard of education will be subjected to punitive measures.

Mr. Tako also urges foreign and local private schools in the country to obtain an operation permit.

“And for them to qualify for operation as a school, they must follow what is required by law. It is illegal whether it is South Sudanese or foreigners they are illegal; we will not only close the school, but we will punish those who are operating.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter