Kiir heads to Ethiopia for bilateral talks

President Salva Kiir on Monday departed Juba for Addis Ababa, where he will hold bilateral talks with Ethiopian counterpart Dr. Abiy Ahmed, his office has said.

The one-day working visit will focus on strengthening “the long-standing relations” between the two countries.

“Presidential Affairs Minister Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin said the two leaders will discuss diplomatic relations, economic cooperation, and infrastructure development among others,” the Office of the President said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The President was seen off by the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny and other senior government officials.