12th January 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   AU experts expected in South Sudan to support elections process

AU experts expected in South Sudan to support elections process

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 54 mins ago

Amb. Jarom Biswaro speaks to the media after meeting NEC officials in Juba on Thursday,11th Jan 2024. Photo Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio

The African Union Envoy in Juba said the continental body will soon deploy a team of experts to South Sudan to exchange views with the country’s election commission and assist in conducting credible polls in December 2024.

Ambassador Joram Biswaro made the remarks while meeting the leadership of newly reconstituted National Elections Commission in Juba on Thursday.

He said a team of experts will soon arrive Juba to share their experience with the electoral body on how to execute its duties in accordance with the law.

“AU is here and is doing monitoring. This we will contribute materially and intellectually. In the coming days, another delegation of AU will be in Juba to assist and exchange views with the electoral commission and other two institutions,” Biswaro told reporters.

“AU has vast experience resources of any kind in these processes, and as I am talking to you, AU is across the continent trying to monitor and observe various elections which are taking place.”

The AU envoy appealed to the country’s leaders to take a lead and demonstrate their commitment to the process by availing adequate resources for the conduct of the elections.

“We call upon the R-TGoNU to avail him [NEC boss] with a requisite resource so that he can implement his agenda. Funds are required, and timely availability will make him to succeed.”

“He has to go to the ten states and three administrative areas to reach out to the offices there and that is very critical, and we believe that R-TGoNU leadership especially the Presidency should take this responsibility.”

The development comes as the South Sudan peace parties have voiced different views on the planned general elections.

While the SPLM In Government insists elections will be held as scheduled in the peace road map, the SPLM -In Opposition has expressed reservations over the process citing pending pre-requites.

Civil society activist Edmund Yakani encouraged the Presidency to decide on whether elections can be conducted with or without implementation of some of the provisions including census and a permanent constitution.

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of 1

What Gatdor Gai, exceptional South Sudanese in 2023 KCSE results dreams of

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist 2

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist

Published Monday, January 8, 2024

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams 3

Several S. Sudanese students shine 2023 KCSE Exams

Published Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M 4

Gov’t launches 35 km road construction in Juba worth $35M

Published Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Bilpam: Over 300 firearms including machineguns seized in Gondokoro 5

Bilpam: Over 300 firearms including machineguns seized in Gondokoro

Published Sunday, January 7, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

AU experts expected in South Sudan to support elections process

Published 54 mins ago

Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Published 2 hours ago

Hepatitis E kills 19 in Fangak since mid-2023 – official

Published 2 hours ago

Mvolo man, 56, arrested for allegedly molesting two boys

Published 3 hours ago

Activist wants urgent presidency meeting to unify positions on election

Published 3 hours ago

Church laments eviction, seeks Kiir’s help to reclaim land

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th January 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!