AU experts expected in South Sudan to support elections process

The African Union Envoy in Juba said the continental body will soon deploy a team of experts to South Sudan to exchange views with the country’s election commission and assist in conducting credible polls in December 2024.

Ambassador Joram Biswaro made the remarks while meeting the leadership of newly reconstituted National Elections Commission in Juba on Thursday.

He said a team of experts will soon arrive Juba to share their experience with the electoral body on how to execute its duties in accordance with the law.

“AU is here and is doing monitoring. This we will contribute materially and intellectually. In the coming days, another delegation of AU will be in Juba to assist and exchange views with the electoral commission and other two institutions,” Biswaro told reporters.

“AU has vast experience resources of any kind in these processes, and as I am talking to you, AU is across the continent trying to monitor and observe various elections which are taking place.”

The AU envoy appealed to the country’s leaders to take a lead and demonstrate their commitment to the process by availing adequate resources for the conduct of the elections.

“We call upon the R-TGoNU to avail him [NEC boss] with a requisite resource so that he can implement his agenda. Funds are required, and timely availability will make him to succeed.”

“He has to go to the ten states and three administrative areas to reach out to the offices there and that is very critical, and we believe that R-TGoNU leadership especially the Presidency should take this responsibility.”

The development comes as the South Sudan peace parties have voiced different views on the planned general elections.

While the SPLM In Government insists elections will be held as scheduled in the peace road map, the SPLM -In Opposition has expressed reservations over the process citing pending pre-requites.

Civil society activist Edmund Yakani encouraged the Presidency to decide on whether elections can be conducted with or without implementation of some of the provisions including census and a permanent constitution.

