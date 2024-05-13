13th May 2024
Over 500 NBGs teachers grilled with assessment test

Over 500 NBGs teachers grilled with assessment test

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

NBGs teachers sit for assessment test on Saturday. May 11, 2024. (-)

Northern Bahr el Ghazal State Ministry of Education has carried out an assessment test targeting more than 500 secondary school teachers to determine their level of knowledge.

The tests on Mathematics, English and Civic Education subjects were administered by Rumbek University of Science and Technology over the weekend.

The state education minister Santino Bol Akok, said the exercise is in line with the national policy to assess qualifications and performance of the teachers.

“This teachers’ assessment is to see the level of education because whenever you call yourself a teacher, you also need to know what you are supposed to do in that particular field,” Bol said.

“That is why the ministry of education has sent this very important team and the current number taking the exam is 558. The content of the exam is comprised of three subjects that is Math, English, and civic education.”

Mathew Malual, the Academic Registrar of Rumbek University of Science and Technology said the administration will also administer assessment exams to primary school teachers in the state.

“After this phase one, we are going to do phase two which is for Primary School teachers. So, the universal study is just an assignment to do the job and you know in our understanding and the policy. I think this is the national policy.”

Officiating the teachers exams, NBGs Governor Tong Akeen Ngor commended education minister Awut Deng Acuil for her “tireless efforts” to transform the education sector in the country, according to his office.

 

13th May 2024

