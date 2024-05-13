Family of container victims sues Warrap governor

One of the families of seven suspects who suffocated to death inside a vacuum container at a military facility in Kuajok have sued Warrap State governor in court for ordering their detention.

The deceased were reportedly locked in a 20-foot shipping container a week ago when they suffocated to death.

A lawsuit dated 10th May, filed by Kiirdit and Co. Advocates accused Governor Kuol Muor Muor of ordering the detention of the seven suspects allegedly involved in a revenge killing.

“The said suspect, Kuol Muor Muor, had authorized the arrest and detention of two brothers of the complainants by names Deng Majok Deng, Maliet Garang Angok Akuei and five other persons, and indeed were detained in a container where they died of suffocation,” said the law firm.

In response, Warrap Minister of Information, William Wol said that case is misplaced, arguing that the state government had already formed a committee to investigate the incident.

He said the families of the victims should have waited for the outcome of the investigation before taking a legal action against the governor.

“This case is misplaced. First of all, a committee has been formed by the governor to probe the death of the seven detained prisoners in containers before the results are the findings are out,” Mayom said.

“The question is why did the families and the advocate proceed and file a case against the governor? They were supposed to wait until the findings were out.”

The information minister said the state government condemned what he termed as impatience from the bereaved families.

When he asked about a court case accusing the governor of issuing the detention order, Minister Wol admitted that the state government is responsible for the death of the suspects, also he denied involvement of the governor.

Minister Wol, clarified that the suspects perished in a military detention facility, not in a container located at the Governor’s State House, contrary to reports circulating on online media platforms.

“The death of the seven in the container is not an issue of family. It’s the responsibility of the government, so they should give the government time to finish the investigation.”

“Is there any evidence that the governor issued orders to detain the suspects in containers? We have police cells and prison service, so this allegation is not true. The container was in the military barracks.”

