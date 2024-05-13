CES governor Jadalla plans to stay in counties

The newly appointed governor of Central Equatoria State said he will relocate his office from county to county on monthly basis to “acquaint” himself with the people.

Augustino Jadalla who was once the governor of defunct Jubek state, said he now aspires to implement the SPLM vision of taking towns to the people.

He said his administration will prioritize security, peace and agriculture as well as the endorsement of Salva Kiir as the flag bearer for December 2024 elections.

“I was the governor of Jubek state, I started some developmental activities, but they stopped and this is one of my priorities now,” he while outlining some of his priorities in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio.

“I will extend to Morobo, Kajo-keji, Terekeka, Lainya, Yei and other payams as well. I will spend a month in Yei, so that I can move around the greater Yei, including Lainya, Morobo.”

“When I go to Terekeka, I will visit Tali, Tendilo, Jumeza, Tombe, and so many places. In Juba county, I will visit all the areas. So this is one of my priorities, I want to acquaint myself with the people.”

Governor Jadalla also said one of his most important objectives is to encourage agriculture in the state and provide a favorable environment for communities and commercial farmers to cultivate enough food.

“One of my priorities is to start up a group farming in all the six counties of Central Equatoria, we have to have cooperative and grouping farming, I want to encourage our people to embark on agriculture to improve the economy.”

Jadalla further called on those still holding arms and at war with the unity government to accept peace and dialogue.

“There are so many aspects of insecurity, and this include cattle, and land. I also want to prioritize peace. My message to our brothers who are still having arms, let’s give chance to dialogue.”

President Salva Kiir appointed Augustino Jadalla Wani as governor in early May 2024, replacing Emmanuel Adil Anthony.

Jadalla previously held different positions in the government before being appointed as the governor of now defunct Jubek State in 2015.

The 61-year-old served as the deputy minister of interior and wildlife conservation between 2013 and 2015.

