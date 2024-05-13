13th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   16 killed as RSF battles to take over major Sudan city

16 killed as RSF battles to take over major Sudan city

Authors: BBC | | Published: 2 hours ago

Members of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on patrol. PHOTO | ASHRAF SHAZLY | AFP

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has now said at least 16 people there died as a result of heavy fighting on Sunday in El Fasher where resident reported”catastrophic” conditions.

This brings the total number of deaths MSF has recorded in El Fasher over the past three days to 44.

114 were wounded, according to the medical charity.

Earlier today the BBC reported the   Sudanese city was under siege

Clashes intensified between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Friday.

El Fasher is the last major city in the Darfur region still controlled by the Sudanese army after more than a year of brutal civil war.

At the weekend, MSF reported that a paediatric hospital it supports was forced to shut down after an air strike killed two children in the intensive care unit and a caregiver.

MSF said it had received a total of 290 wounded patients in another hospital since Friday.

Alongside the charity, UN officials have been warning for weeks that an escalation of violence threatens hundreds of thousands of civilians in El Fasher, many of them displaced from fighting elsewhere. The US is warning of a large-scale massacre.

Popular Stories
NBS boss maintains census is impossible before slated polls 1

NBS boss maintains census is impossible before slated polls

Published Saturday, May 11, 2024

Kiir returns to Juba after launch of peace talks in Nairobi 2

Kiir returns to Juba after launch of peace talks in Nairobi

Published Saturday, May 11, 2024

Parliament reverses course on VP Igga summons, cites legal conflicts 3

Parliament reverses course on VP Igga summons, cites legal conflicts

Published Friday, May 10, 2024

13 mothers separated from children in “forced repatriation” to S. Sudan -MP 4

13 mothers separated from children in “forced repatriation” to S. Sudan -MP

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei 5

Govt to respond to grievances of holdout groups on Monday -Makuei

Published Sunday, May 12, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

16 killed as RSF battles to take over major Sudan city

Published 2 hours ago

Activists urge quick consensus in Kenya-led peace talks

Published 5 hours ago

Parliament passes financial act that limits govt borrowing

Published 5 hours ago

Over 500 NBGs teachers grilled with assessment test

Published 7 hours ago

Family of container victims sues Warrap governor

Published 8 hours ago

CES governor Jadalla plans to stay in counties

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!