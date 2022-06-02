2nd June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Communal clashes over girl leaves five dead in Lakes State.

Communal clashes over girl leaves five dead in Lakes State.

Authors: Alhadi Hawari | | Published: 2 hours ago

Map of Rumbek North County. |File photo.

At least five people are reported killed and eight others injured in a communal conflict over the disappearance of a girl in Rumbek North County of Lakes State.

A police official told Eye Radio that the fighting was triggered by the disappearance of a girl believed to have eloped with another man.

The state Police Spokesperson, Major Elijah Mabor says two sections of the Pakam clan turned against each other over a missing girl on Tuesday.

After the girl vanished, her relatives accused the other side of eloping with their daughter, prompting them to launch an attack that resulted in the deaths and injuries.

“Regarding the fighting that erupted between two sections of Pakam the day before yesterday, after the girl disappeared that day and immediate relatives of the girl accused the other side and they immediately launched an attack to these people and as a result, five people were killed and eight other wounded,” Mabor said.

Mabor stated that the girl has been arrested, that the police is investigating two main suspects identified as Mayeth Machol and Ater Mayuang.

“this is what happened. The attackers are from the same community from Rumbek North County, and the security forces apprehend that girl and she’s now under investigation,” says the police official.

The incident is the first of its kind after a long-lasting calm in the state, since the appointment of Governor Riny Tueny last year.

The UN Mission in South Sudan reports that revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity incidents after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement. 

Popular Stories
15 young South Sudanese win YALI fellowship to the US 1

15 young South Sudanese win YALI fellowship to the US

Published Friday, May 27, 2022

Pope Francis to visit Goma and Juba IDPs camps 2

Pope Francis to visit Goma and Juba IDPs camps

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years 3

Sudan-South Sudan river transport reopens after 11 years

Published Sunday, May 29, 2022

Late Gen. Bol Madut children beg Kiir for food, shelter at orphanage 4

Late Gen. Bol Madut children beg Kiir for food, shelter at orphanage

Published 20 hours ago

Cabinet approves over 800 billion pounds for fiscal year 2022/23 5

Cabinet approves over 800 billion pounds for fiscal year 2022/23

Published Monday, May 30, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

R-JMEC says retarded peace implementation to blame for rising violence

Published 48 mins ago

Communal clashes over girl leaves five dead in Lakes State.

Published 2 hours ago

Juba Mayor warns reckless waste disposal amounts to criminal offense

Published 3 hours ago

Cholera cases surge to 111 in Unity State’s crowded camps

Published 5 hours ago

MSF entreats UK gov. to retract from funding cut to South Sudan

Published 6 hours ago

Gov. Adil forms committee to investigate Kajo-Keji incident

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.