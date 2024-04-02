Cleric urges Kajo-Keji residents to forgive and forget ‘past atrocities’

The Archbishop of Central Equatoria Internal province of the Episcopal Church has called on Kajo-Keji residents to leave behind past atrocities and rebuild their lives.

Paul Benjamin Yugusuk was addressing Christians on the Easter Sunday at Saint Paul Cathedral in Liwolo, after the relocation of the Episcopal Diocese headquarters from Uganda back to Kajo-Keji.

The church headquarters was transferred to the refugee’s settlement in Uganda due to the 2016 conflict that raged in the area.

In his homely, Bishop Yugusuk appealed to the border population to bury the hatchet and start afresh.

“I want us all to leave everything behind. What had happened leave it behind, you are alive, you are still breathing,” Yugusuk told the congregation.

“Let us come and start afresh, leave everything behind even if you have been betrayed, arrested, killed leave, it behind. Peace be with you.”

On his part, Central Equatoria Governor Emmanuel Adil commended Kajo-Keji residents for returning home from Ugandan refugees’ camps.

He expressed the governments’ commitment to maintain peace, embark on development and forge unity among the state populations.

“You have come in big numbers, and it means peace has come, thank you all. This is the love for the country and we in the government are happy with your return,” Adil said.

“The government and church work are for you, and we assure you that we will work together for peace, unity and development for our citizens.”

Kajo-Keji County in Central Equatoria State experienced significant conflict and displacement following renewed conflict in South Sudan in 2016, leaving thousands pouring to Uganda.

Further inter-communal violence involving Kajo-Keji residents and cattle herders over crops destruction also claimed lives, forced hundreds out of their homes and hindered livelihoods, according to reports.

