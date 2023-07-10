Body of young man dumped near home in Juba’s Jondoru area

The body of a teenage boy was found dumped near his family’s house Monday morning in Jondoru suburb southeast of Juba City, leaving his family in shock and grief.

The victim has been identified as Moses Malish in his early 20s.

According to his junior brother Isaiah Kennedy, the late Moses left home on Saturday evening and had not returned home since then.

“It was at midnight on Saturday, When I last met Malish at a disco place in a nearby place, he was not drunk. We separated, and in the morning, I asked whether he slept there or not, and family members told me Malish did not sleep here,” he narrated to Eye Radio.

“Since he failed to appear home on Sunday morning. We decided to make some random calls to relatives and friends in Gudele but to no avail.”

Mr. Kennedy said his family presumed the teenager spent the night with a friend and expected him to come back on Sunday, but he never showed up.

However, on Monday, July 10, grieving Kennedy said they received a phone call that a body was found in the area.

On visiting the scene, they discovered it was Malish’s.

“This morning (Monday), we went to our workplace and were told it was a public holiday, we decided to come back home, and our in-law advised us to check Malish at the nearest police station maybe he might fight with someone and be taken to jail.”

“Shortly we got a call that there was an unknown person killed, we came and found out it was him.”

The Deputy Police Spokesperson James Dak Karlo confirmed the incident to Eye Radio and said the body has been taken to hospital for postmortem.

