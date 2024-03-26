Chinese oil firm CNPC donates 45 computers to University of Juba

The University of Juba has received a donation of 45 computers and other electronic devices from the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

CNPC is one of the largest international oil and gas produces and suppliers, with business covering oil and gas operation, technical services among others.

Besides cooperating with the government in the field of petroleum exploration and investment in DPOC and GPOC together with other foreign partners, CNPC said it has taken its corporate social responsibility proactively.

Lu Jiangbo, the President of CNPC said the donation is part of CNPC corporate social responsibility proactively.

Jiangbo said the donation aims to improve studies by providing necessary instruments for students’ grasp of advanced knowledge and technology.

The head of the Chinese oil firm also said the donation is part of its social responsibilities for education development.

“The donation today aims to improve the schooling facilities, and help providing necessary instruments for students’ grasp of advanced knowledge and technology,” Jiangbo said.

“Meanwhile, this is also a concrete action for CNPC to fulfil is social responsibilities for education development and foster deeper integration with local society of South Sudan.”

For his part, the Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, Ma Qiang, reaffirmed his country’s support to South Sudan’s education sector.

Ambassador Qiang promised continued support to promote humanitarian conditions, advance the peace process, and bolster the self-development capabilities of South Sudan.

“The Chinese Embassy also places great importance on South Sudan’s educational cause, especially on strengthening exchanges and cooperation with the University of Juba,” he said.

“This includes offering opportunities for management training in China to enhance the university’s administrative capabilities.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba, Professor Robert Mayom Deng, expressed gratitude for the invaluable contribution.

Professor Mayom urged both the students and administration to utilize the donated items responsibly to maximize their educational benefits.

He said the computers will be great equipment for teaching and research.

“Today, we are getting computers 25 for engineering, and then 20 for the school of Computer Science, these are excellent donations. They will help in the teaching and also research, that is the main idea,” Mayom said.

“We are going to use them properly, so that when they come, they appreciate what they have given to us, and they can give us more.”

Meanwhile, some students at the university said they are happy with the donation, which according to them, will be very useful, especially for those who don’t have computers.

The students said the computers will help them study, do research, and teach others.

Josephine Julius, a first-year student from the School of Business and Management at the university said the donation is badly needed by the students.

“I would like to thank the company who provided computers for the University and I’m glad and very happy for the donation to the University.”

“It’s really going to help a lot because as a student of business and management, it doesn’t mean that we are not using computers. We also use the computer for printing or typing even our handouts you can also come and print them from here.”

“We are very excited to receive this donation from them and to my learning like these computers,” said another student.

“They will acquire I mean they will help us with learning and all these I will be able to type we’ll be able to type and do some more like all this stuff like editing in and also doing some research online.”

Gabriel Ayii Thon, a student of Accounting and Finance from the School of Business and Management said computer knowledge is important in his accounting career.

“It is good for an accountant to have knowledge and computer and in this world is world of .com, you need to have enough knowledge in computer.”

“There is a lot of research to be done in it like Googling and other things and recordings and summarizing about the details and collecting about virus data.”

