Church leader announces ‘funeral’ for missing priest

The Catholic Bishop of Tambura-Yambio Diocese has announced funeral prayers for missing priest Reverend Luke Yugue and his driver Michael Gbeko.

The priest was reportedly abducted with his companion last month after vicious sub-national violence erupted in the area.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of official funeral prayers for our priest and colleague Rev Father Luke Yugue and his driver Michael Gbeko who went missing on April 27, 2024 while on their way from Nagero County to Tambura County.

“The Funeral prayers starts Thursday 23rd – 25th May 2024, ending with Funeral Holy Mass, Saturday morning, ” said Bishop Barani Eduardo Hiiboro.

Even though, the clergy said the church still seeking for answers about their fate.

He described Father Yugue as a beloved young priest who had dedicated his life to serving the people and the communities that the diocese.

According to the cleric, the missing priest dedicated his time to serving internally displaced and vulnerable communities affected by the ongoing communal conflict in Nagero and Tombura Counties.

The latest inter-communal violence in Tambura has claimed dozens of lives, led to abductions, widespread instability and forced thousands to seek refuge in UN camps.

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said it has deployed additional 76 peacekeepers to reinforce its peacekeeping base, protect displaced families, and boost patrols in the area.

It said more than 13,000 people have sought sanctuary at a displacement camp outside an UN temporary base and 4,000 have arrived at another site in Tambura town.