23rd May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News | States   |   Church leader announces ‘funeral’ for missing priest

Church leader announces ‘funeral’ for missing priest

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 6 hours ago

The Catholic Bishop of Tambura-Yambio Diocese has announced funeral prayers for missing priest Reverend Luke Yugue and his driver Michael Gbeko.

The priest was reportedly abducted with his companion last month after vicious sub-national violence erupted in the area.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of official funeral prayers for our priest and colleague Rev Father Luke Yugue and his driver Michael Gbeko who went missing on April 27, 2024  while on their way from Nagero County to Tambura County.

“The Funeral prayers starts Thursday 23rd – 25th May 2024, ending with Funeral Holy Mass, Saturday morning, ” said Bishop Barani Eduardo Hiiboro.

Even though, the clergy said the church still seeking for answers about their fate.

He described Father Yugue as a beloved young priest who had dedicated his life to serving the people and the communities that the diocese.

According to the cleric, the missing priest dedicated his time to serving internally displaced and vulnerable communities affected by the ongoing communal conflict in Nagero and Tombura Counties.

The latest inter-communal violence in Tambura has claimed dozens of lives, led to abductions, widespread instability and forced thousands to seek refuge in UN camps.

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said it has deployed additional 76 peacekeepers to reinforce its peacekeeping base, protect displaced families, and boost patrols in the area.

It said more than 13,000 people have sought sanctuary at a displacement camp outside an UN temporary base and 4,000 have arrived at another site in Tambura town.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Experts predict hard times for South Sudan as economy plummets 1

Experts predict hard times for South Sudan as economy plummets

Published Friday, May 17, 2024

No single community owns liberation struggle – Mabior 2

No single community owns liberation struggle – Mabior

Published Friday, May 17, 2024

Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba 3

Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024

US won’t commit financial resources to S. Sudan elections without actions, says Envoy 4

US won’t commit financial resources to S. Sudan elections without actions, says Envoy

Published Saturday, May 18, 2024

South Sudan to build first ever museum before 2025: Official 5

South Sudan to build first ever museum before 2025: Official

Published Monday, May 20, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt rolls out printed Arabic language, Islamic textbooks

Published 20 mins ago

Upper Nile officials clean up Malakal streets

Published 21 mins ago

National Youth Union convention rescheduled for Friday

Published 2 hours ago

Inter-party dialogue seems derailed amid Nairobi peace talks -Haysom

Published 2 hours ago

Why female lawyers missed out from Bar leadership contests

Published 3 hours ago

Lawmaker pleads for Manyo returnees

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!