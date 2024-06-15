15th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Jonglei, Pibor leaders pledge end to cross-border conflicts

Jonglei, Pibor leaders pledge end to cross-border conflicts

Author: Alual Marial | Published: 1 hour ago

Jonglei Governor Mahjoub Biel (left) and Pibor Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi. (-)

The governments of Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area have agreed to establish a Joint Crisis Management Committee, among other resolutions, to mitigate inter-communal conflicts affecting the region.

The resolution was made in a meeting of Jonglei State governor Mahjoub Biel and Pibor Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi in Juba on Friday.

The meeting agreed in principle to proactively condemn criminal activities caused by armed groups or individuals from either state against the other.

According to a press statement, the joint committee will work to find concrete solutions to the challenges facing the two areas.

The committee have been mandated to identify and address the root causes of insecurity, as well as promoting peace, healing and reconciliation among the neighboring communities.

Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi reiterated a longstanding call for the creation of buffer zones along the border to enforce security and intercept raiders between the two states.

“The two governments have also committed to working together to secure roads for citizens and traders by working together to ensure the deployment of security forces as well as finding ways to secure the safety of children and women.”

“This includes addressing the issue of child and female abductions, with both parties agreeing to work together to prevent such incidents in the future.”

The statement added that the two leaders pledged close working relations through regular communications and visits between their administrative jurisdictions.

 

 

Popular Stories
BoSS prints banknotes with new currency name ‘South Sudan pound’ 1

BoSS prints banknotes with new currency name ‘South Sudan pound’

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

Uganda police arrest 8 suspects printing fake South Sudanese pounds 2

Uganda police arrest 8 suspects printing fake South Sudanese pounds

Published Thursday, June 13, 2024

Gatluak pledges hard cash to Bright Stars ahead of Sudan derby 3

Gatluak pledges hard cash to Bright Stars ahead of Sudan derby

Published Monday, June 10, 2024

Local artists decry being dumped in stadium opening show 4

Local artists decry being dumped in stadium opening show

Published Monday, June 10, 2024

Coach attributes South Sudan’s 3-0 loss to individual error 5

Coach attributes South Sudan’s 3-0 loss to individual error

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Jonglei, Pibor leaders pledge end to cross-border conflicts

Published 1 hour ago

Govt must fulfill promise of liberation struggle to restore public trust: Activist

Published 2 hours ago

Cabinet passes bill mandating NGOs to employ 80% South Sudanese staff

Published 5 hours ago

UNGA president urges protection of children’s rights in South Sudan

Published 6 hours ago

Upper Nile governor officiates rights commission office in Malakal

Published 7 hours ago

Yambio pastor stabbed to death over alleged affair with married woman

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!