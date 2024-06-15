Jonglei, Pibor leaders pledge end to cross-border conflicts

The governments of Jonglei State and Pibor Administrative Area have agreed to establish a Joint Crisis Management Committee, among other resolutions, to mitigate inter-communal conflicts affecting the region.

The resolution was made in a meeting of Jonglei State governor Mahjoub Biel and Pibor Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi in Juba on Friday.

The meeting agreed in principle to proactively condemn criminal activities caused by armed groups or individuals from either state against the other.

According to a press statement, the joint committee will work to find concrete solutions to the challenges facing the two areas.

The committee have been mandated to identify and address the root causes of insecurity, as well as promoting peace, healing and reconciliation among the neighboring communities.

Chief Administrator Gola Boyoi reiterated a longstanding call for the creation of buffer zones along the border to enforce security and intercept raiders between the two states.

“The two governments have also committed to working together to secure roads for citizens and traders by working together to ensure the deployment of security forces as well as finding ways to secure the safety of children and women.”

“This includes addressing the issue of child and female abductions, with both parties agreeing to work together to prevent such incidents in the future.”

The statement added that the two leaders pledged close working relations through regular communications and visits between their administrative jurisdictions.

