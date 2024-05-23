Election fate rests with Peace High-Level Committee and Presidency – Dr Lomuro

The National Minister of Cabinet Affairs has told parliament that the decision on the 2024 elections rests with the peace High-Level Committee and Presidency.

Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro made these remarks in response to questions from members of the National Legislature.

During a parliamentary sitting to discuss President Salva Kiir’s speech delivered last month, the first deputy speaker asked the cabinet about the potential for elections this year.

Hon. Oyet Nathaniel inquired if the government is prepared to conduct elections by the end of this year.

Oyet emphasized that the supplementary budget should address issues related to elections and pre-election activities.

Speaking during the sitting, he demanded clarification from the executive on the matter.

“Rt. Hon. Speaker, the supplementary budget is supposed to come with issues related to elections and preselection activities as supposed to be funded so that this country would go for free, fair elections, now that is supplementary budget is not here,” said Hon Oyet.

“I want to ask, is the government going for elections when the budget to execute elections in South Sudan is not there? My honest answer is no,” he said.

“If you want elections you must pay for them, you must find it, now that it’s not being funded, where is the fate of an election? I am asking the executive to be honest on the issue of elections.”

In response, Cabinet Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro stated that the decision on elections will be determined by the Presidency and relevant clusters.

He explained that the committee, chaired by Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak, will review and decide on the election process.

“We have finished five chapters Chapters 1, 2,3, 5 and 6, we only have Chapter 4, which the Ministry of Finance has reviewed and is being submitted for us to consider,” said Martin.

“We will discuss the provisions as parties to the agreement through the higher level Standing Committee of the government chaired by Tut Gatluak and myself, the Secretary-General, that is where the decision for elections will come out,” he said.

“It is not an easy matter, it is a matter that all of us as parties of the agreement will be involved through our representatives in the high-level Standing committee as well as the presidency just like the road map was constructed.

“A decision will be taken to ensure the country is stable and that we do not revert to violence.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance and Planning stated during the sitting, that the ministry is preparing the budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Awow Daniel Chuang mentioned that the elections budget is part of the national budget being presented to the economic cluster today.

“The supplementary budget indeed started earlier on to be proposed, but because the parliament was in Recess and the time was running very fast, then it was again, left and then the new budget is now almost ready,” Awow said.

“As I speak tomorrow [today] we are going to present it to the economic cluster, which would include everything including the election in the budget,” he said.

“You cannot put supplementary budget and also you have the new budget that is coming so they have been put together and that’s why I can say that this thing is forthcoming and I’m sure we are going to finish it quicker this time.”

