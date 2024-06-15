15th June 2024
Cabinet passes bill mandating NGOs to employ 80% South Sudanese staff

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Jacob Maijuk Korok, Deputy Minister of Information addressing the media after a Council of Ministers meeting on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Photo: Charles Wote)

The Council of Ministers passed the Non-Governmental Organization Act 2016 Amendment Bill 2023, which obligates NGOs to recruit 80% of staff in South Sudan and 35% of positions held by women.

The bill was presented to the cabinet meeting by Justice Minister Roben Madol, yesterday.

Deputy Minister of Information, Dr. Jacob Maiju Korok, says the NGOs Act is being amended to align with the revitalized agreement and the constitution.

He stressed that the bill would create a conducive legal environment for the operation of non-governmental organizations in the country.

“The purpose of this bill is to amend the Non-Governmental Organization Act 2016 to align it with revitalized agreements and the constitution,” Korok said in a press conference on Friday.

“Additionally, this bill aims to create an enabling legal environment for non-governmental organizations.”

Dr. Korok further said the amendment requires NGOs to ensure that at least 35% of their managerial-level positions are held by women.

He added that the Bill also mandates that 80% of employees at all managerial, levels in NGOs must be South Sudanese.

The deputy minister articulated that the 80% employment requirement in the state does not mean the recruitment must be particular from the state ethnic group.

“The amendment requires NGOs to ensure that at least 35% of their managerial, middle, and junior-level positions are held by women. Additionally, it mandates that 80% of employees at all managerial, middle, and junior levels in NGOs must be South Sudanese.”

“There is a specific interpretation of the 80% employment requirement; it does not mean that a particular state can recruit 80% of its NGO employees from its own tribes.”

“Instead, it specifies that 80% must be South Sudanese regardless of ethnic group or state affiliation. Consequently, the bill was passed with these amendments.”

Dr Jacob Maiju Korok, said the bill was passed with these amendments.

 

