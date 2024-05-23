S. Sudan to receive ‘above normal’ rainfall June-September

South Sudan is among countries in the Greater Horn of Africa that will have above-normal rainfall from June to September, according to the World Meteorological Organization and IGAD Climate Center.

In a statement on Wednesday, the meteorological institutions said torrential rains will be recorded in Djibouti, Eritrea, central and northern Ethiopia, western and coastal Kenya, much of Uganda, South Sudan, and Sudan.

ICPAC Director Dr. Guleid Artan, said “the forecasted wetter-than-normal conditions from June to September reflects the patterns of 1998 and 2010, with a risk of flooding especially in South Sudan and Sudan.”

The scientific centers further said an early to normal onset is expected in several parts of the region including central and northern Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan, and South Sudan.

The forecast added that a delayed onset is likely in Djibouti, parts of eastern and western Ethiopia, central and western Sudan, and southern South Sudan.

The temperature forecast shows a probability of warmer-than-normal conditions across the region, particularly over northern Sudan, central and western Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania.

The forecast was issued at the Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum, which brings together climate scientists, governmental and non-governmental organizations, and climate sensitive sectors.

WMO says it has supported regional climate outlook forums, which provide actionable climate forecasts and information to help save lives and livelihoods and support key sectors like agriculture and food security, water resource management, health and disaster risk reduction.

